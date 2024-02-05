She gave me money, free food - Dr. Likee recounts how Dr. Grace Boadu helped his acting career

Popular Ghanaian actor and YouTube skit maker, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi well known as Dr. Likee has recounted his fondest memory of the late CEO of Grace Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu when she was alive.

In his narration, Dr. Grace was generous to him when he started his YouTube skit-making, noting that she allowed him to use her clinic to make his first video after he had been warned.



In narrating further, Dr. Likee indicated that Dr. Grace Boadu permitted him to shoot videos at her clinic for free, adding that she also prepared food for him to eat and gave him money in addition as a way of supporting his business.



“I remember when I started my first movie with the short video, I went to stand in front of a house and a lady told me to leave because the woman [Dr. Grace Boadu] would be angry not knowing she was watching us from the top.



"She quickly as me to go ahead. She told me to go to her hospital and take the videos if I wanted. Afterwards, she gave me free food and added money to it,” she said in a video shared by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel.



Dr. Likee stated that he was saddened when he heard about the demise of Dr. Grace Boadu who was very supportive of the Kumawood movie industry and generous to everyone.

“I heard about her death recently and I was shocked wondering whether she fell sick or not. There is nothing we can do about death so we would encourage the bereaved family to stay strong. With her generosity and love towards the Kumawood, it's sad but we pray that God would give her a peaceful place to rest in his bosom,” he said.



The heartbreaking incident of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Dr. Boadu’s residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. Sadly, fate took a cruel turn the next day and she met her untimely demise.



Reports are rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom which has raised eyebrows of the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.

Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, singer Mzbel, socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger have all reacted to the development.



Watch the video below







SB/BB