She never sent me money – Archipalago speaks on Hajia4Reall’s romance scam saga

Ghanaian musician, Archipalago, has said that he never received money from social media influencer, Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Hajia4reall, as perceived by some people.

According to him, he was very close to the influencer but she never talked to him about her deals until it became public that she was involved in a romance scam.



He noted that the issues surrounding Montrage's personality came as a surprise to him because he was not aware of those deals which has led her into trouble.



In a video shared by Zionfelix on his Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, when Archipalago was asked about Hajia4Reall’s romance scam saga, he responded, “I did not know about that side of her even though she was my very good friend.



"She never told me about her deals or anything in relation to the recent issues. She has not sent me any money before.”



Meanwhile, Hajia4Reall pleaded guilty to receiving fraud proceeds from romance scams, as reported by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ).

A DoJ statement dated February 21, 2024, read in part: "Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the guilty plea today of Mona Faiz Montrage for her role in laundering the proceeds of a series of romance scams.



"Montrage pled guilty today to conspiracy to receive stolen money before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave.," the statement added.



What sentence Montrage faces



Montrage pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money - she faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.



She also agreed to pay forfeiture of $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount.

She is set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty at a yet-to-be-determined date, it remains to be seen if she would be given the maximum five-year sentence.



What Attorney for the Southern District of New York said:



Attorney Damian Williams said of the guilty plea: “Mona Faiz Montrage knowingly received money stolen from older Americans through romance scams and was arrested abroad and now faces serious consequences for her actions.



"Romance scams such as Montrage’s harmed her vulnerable, elderly victims not only in the cruel betrayal of trust in the realization that their online romantic connection was fiction, but by also callously stealing their money.



"This Office and our law enforcement partners are relentless in bringing fraudsters who target Americans to justice, no matter where they are,” he stressed.

