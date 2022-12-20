0
'Shut Up': KiDi, Tulsi Kumar amass 10m views on YouTube in two days

31898662 KiDi and Tulsi Kumar

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana's Afropop superstar KiDi and India's sensational Tulsi Kumar have joined their star powers to unleash a new song titled 'Shut Up'.

The song which was released on Saturday, December 17, 2022, takes inspiration from KiDi's 'Touch It' which was rated platinum in India earlier this year.

The official music video was released on Saturday also.

Gathering more than a million views just a day after release, at the time of this publication, the video has more than 10 million YouTube streams.

Tulsi Kumar, alias TK, left a message under the video for her fans.

"Super excited to bring my very first international collaboration with none other than the Ghanaian singing sensation KiDi," she said. "The song is put together with a lot of love for you all reflecting the culture of India,"

"Hope you all enjoy this Indo-Afro fusion [India, Ghana flag emojis]," she also said with heart emojis.

On his Twitter, the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, KiDi, reflected on how far he has come in his career and what the Indian collaboration means to him.

"Bro, I started from Akoto Lante through to Moonlight Cafe to having a feature in India," he noted. "It's mad when you think about it, you know..."

"Grateful everyday," he concluded with blue heart emojis.

