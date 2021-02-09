Shuwga out with single titled 'Odo Kan'

Ghanaian artiste Shuwga is out with a track titled “Odo Kan".

A lot of people ask why Odokan? The whole song is basically focused on a young girl who has fallen head over hills in love with a guy and getting the same affection back makes her feel how genuine love is.



The song has a highlife afrobeat vibe. 'Odo Kan' was never planned. It started with just mumbling words to a beat bought on YouTube. It sounded great so it was recorded after about a week of rehearsing this great song inside the TeddyMadeIt studio.

However, a lot of people called it a hit song and others called it a banger.



Shuwga is a 23-year-old rising artiste, from the Eastern Region of Ghana in a town called Akedwaso but lives in Tema. Shuwga is an independent artiste who isn’t under any record label but has hopes to make it into the industry with hard work and determination.

