Sing-a-thon: Possible reasons Afua Asantewaa was disqualified

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

The announcement by the Guinness World Records about the disqualification of Ghanaian sing-a-thon contestant Afua Asantewaa did not come with specific details regarding the reasons for her inability to achieve the record.

Reviewing the rules of the game and paying critical attention to Afia Asantewaa's performance, the checks reveal that some clear errors could have been the reasons her record attempt was thwarted.



Let’s take a look at some of these possible reasons below:



1. Were the songs performed to a reasonable standard?



Per the rules, the songs sung throughout the attempt must be recognizable and performed to a reasonable standard.



While all the songs sung by Afua Asantewaa were popular Ghanaian songs, it remains unclear whether they were performed to a 'reasonable standard.' Glaring lapses and glitches were observed throughout her performance, particularly as the hours increased. At a point, she could be heard straining her voice when it faltered, similar to when fatigue set in.

2. Did she adhere to the rules that state that each piece of music performed must last for at least two minutes, with pauses of not more than 30 seconds allowed?



According to the Guinness World Records, each piece of music is expected to be performed continuously for at least two minutes.



This rule in particular might have been broken as Afua Asantewaa, during her bid, was spotted with several long pauses to either exchange pleasantries with guests, respond to the ecstatic crowd, recall forgotten lyrics, or rest her voice.



In one of the instances, Afua Asantewaa, while performing Samini’s “Where My Baby Dey”, paused to complain to the DJ that she was worn out and sleepy.



In another instance, some guests including musicians like Shatta Wale, Samini, and others, entered her booth to interact with her while the songs were being played and the microphone captured in her hand.





3. No piece of music may be repeated in performance within four hours. Songs can only repeat after 4 hours. Was this rule strictly adhered to?



During Afua’s performance, the repetition of songs within a short period was noted, a situation that raised concerns among individuals who were aware of the sing-a-thon rules at that time.



For instance, songs like Shatta Wale’s ‘Freedom’, Osibisa’s ‘Woyaya’, and several others kept running through the list of songs concurrently.



4. Improvisation or jamming is not allowed:



At a point during the contest, Afia Asantewaa was seen jamming with the teeming crowd.



The cheers and 'sing-along vibes' from the hundreds of energetic crowds might have penetrated the glass barrier into the booth where Afua Asantewaa stood, matching the enthusiasm of the audience.

Additionally, at a point, she was compelled to replace some original lyrics with either dancing, or miming to the beat, and in some cases, she fumbled.



The sing-a-thon



On December 24, Asantewaa embarked on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon. She was the toast of December in GH as she sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes. She initially planned to end on 27th December; however, after consultation with her team, she decided to sing continuously for five days.



The event which took place at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, near the Kotoka International Airport, saw thousands in attendance in their bid to support her and be part of history.



A tall list of showbiz personalities including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther and OB Amponsah also thronged the venue demonstrating their collective support for the event.



The commentaries were overwhelmingly positive, with people consistently applauding and encouraging her to forge ahead in her impressive endeavor.

The announcement of her disqualification has ignited conversation about her attempt. Meanwhile, Asantewaa has said that she would announce her "next line of action in a few days."



