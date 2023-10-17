Six facts about filmmaker Anthony Woode you probably didn’t know

Anthony Woode

Source: Akosuah Nelly, Contributor

Anthony Woode is one of the most talented actors in Ghana, having been in the movie industry for over 11 years. He is often regarded as one of the most handsome dark chocolate actors in Ghana.

Below are more facts about him.



1. Anthony Woode attended his first audition in 2009 after completing his senior high education at Accra High School. In 2010, he featured in several Ghanaian films that never saw the light of day due to financial constraints on the part of the producers. In 2013, he made his debut in the film industry, playing the lead role of a mentally disabled individual with schizophrenia in a movie titled "ANNOUNCEMENT." Other talented actors, such as Adjetey Anang and David Dontoh, played supporting roles. He has also featured in numerous Ghanaian television series and films.



2. Anthony Woode was born on September 21, 1991, to Ghanaian parents, William Woode and Beauty Woode. He is the only male child among five siblings, all of whom are girls. Anthony and his siblings were born in Lagos, Nigeria. He spent a part of his childhood in Nigeria until his parents relocated to Ghana.



3. Anthony Woode is a renowned Ghanaian actor known for his versatility, modeling, television personality, and philanthropic efforts. He gained popularity for his role as the 21st-century heroic character "Inspector Bediako" in a legendary television investigative drama series shot in the 20th century.

He is often described as one of the most talented actors in Ghana and is recognized for his romantic roles. Anthony is known for his handsome appearance and his skill, creativity, and talent in acting and interpreting movie roles. He excels in adapting to any character given to him by movie directors and producers in Ghana and Nigeria.



4. Anthony completed part of his primary education at the "Divine Touch Preparatory School" in Nigeria before moving to Ghana to continue his education at the secondary level at Accra High School. He also attended the University of Professional Studies, where he studied Public Relations Management. In addition, he pursued acting, script writing, and modeling at the Ghallywood Academy of Acting.



5. Anthony Woode won the Best Actor award at the Ghana Movie Awards in 2021 after being nominated twice in that category. He has made significant contributions to bringing life to the characters he portrays.



6. Anthony Woode is a lover of the kitchen. He is affectionately nicknamed "Chef Woode" by some of his close friends due to his cooking specialties. Despite growing up in a household with mostly women, his mother made sure he learned how to cook his favorite meals and respect women for their tireless efforts in the kitchen, as it is considered important for him as an Ewe man.