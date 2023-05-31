0
Skitmaker narrowly escapes death in Lagos

Wed, 31 May 2023

Nigerian comedian and skitmaker Eze Sunday Odinaka who is widely known as Mama Uka almost dodged death at his residence at Lekki in Lagos.

This was disclosed on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in a post on his Facebook page.

According to the video of the incident that was put online, the ceiling of his house which is made of Plaster of Paris (PoP), fell on him.

One of the individuals who assisted in rescuing Mama Uka from the rubble claimed that the incident occurred as he was laying on his bed.

Mama Uka was hurt as well; blood was spotted around his head, and he was unable to stand before being helped away from the scene.

Source: www.mynigeria.com
