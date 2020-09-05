Entertainment

Slap him for $300 – Dblack charges following Dr. UN scam

DBlack has promised to gift anyone who slaps 'Dr UN' $300

Want to pocket a cool $300? Then this is what you should do, according to Musician DBlack.

Comb the streets of Accra or Kumasi for a certain bald-headed man with a penchant for oversized suits who has a locally-acquired British accent. Slap him three times, all of which must be captured on video and post on Twitter.



Do well to tag the musician in all of this.



That is what D Black is preaching on Twitter after being part of more than thirty celebrities, politicians and academicians who have been swindled by one ‘Dr’ Kwame Owusu Fordjour who is now famed as ‘Dr UN’.



D Black, alongside Sarkodie, Bernard Okoe-Boye, Chairman Wontumi and host of others were hoodwinked into believing that they were recipients of a UN-owned award scheme but it has turned out they were victims of a scammer.



In the heat of the furor about how he got all these celebrities to fall prey to his award, a video of DR UN explaining how he lured them has popped up.

Nonchalant or shameless will best fit the posture of the man in the viral video. He sees nothing wrong with his actions and is rather boasting about it.



DBlack is incensed by the video and he has promised to gift anyone who slaps him thrice, an amount of three hundred dollars but before you consider his offer, think of the fact that the laws of the country are against such practices and you could spend a few months or years in jail for assault or battery.



Just maybe, DBlack himself could be dragged before the law for inciting violence.





I beg if anyone see am for town I beg drop 3 or more hot slaps for am , and then when e ask why , do ur face so ???? and shout yieeeeeeee. I promise $100 per slap. Film am as evidence ???? https://t.co/k8Dk5kjPdh — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) September 5, 2020

