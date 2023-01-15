1
Smoked veggies, Tuo Zaafi, 'sleepings' and 'lickings'- Wanlov shares his Sunday routine

Wanlov Kubolor E3.png Musician, Wanlov the Kubolor

Sun, 15 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, popularly known as Wanlov the Kubolor, has shared a list of things he does on a weekend and his list will shock you or maybe resonate with you.

Reacting to a post shared by ace broadcast journalist, Kafui Dey, on Twitter where he asked, “What is your Sunday morning routine? Football or Waakye or Church or more sleep?” many people responded, including Wanlov.

The musician said, “Sweeping, basketball, smoked veggies, tuo zaafi, shower scrubbings...sleepings...then maybe lickings,” are some of the things he does on a Sunday to get by.

Kafui Dey, seeing the artiste’s reaction, reacted with the mention of the artiste's name with an exclamation mark.

“Wanlov!” he wrote.

He joins other netizens who laughed at the musician's response to the question posed because many who know him have always labeled him as an ‘odd fellow’.





