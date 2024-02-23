Social media reacts to Afua Asantewaa’s disqualification by GWR

Afua Asantewaa sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes

Ghanaian influencer and former Guinness World Records contender, Afua Asantewaa has failed to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, which is held by Sunil Waghmare from India.

Despite singing for 126 hours and 52 minutes in December 2023, her attempt was not approved by the Guinness World Records office.



Breaking the unfortunate news on its official Twitter handle, the Records office said that although not successful, the attempt was “inspirational” and hoped she’d do it again.



Additionally, Afua Asantewaa’s $750 fee to expedite her review process was refunded to her.



In light of the news, netizens have taken to various platforms to air their thoughts on the development.



While many have trolled Afua Asantewaa for her loss, others have offered their support, and some have asked if she would attempt the world record again.



View some posts below

Dear Ghanaians, who are we blaming for Afua Asantewaa’s disqualification ? pic.twitter.com/G5qEByXmWe — Presdoo???????? (@Korsogyimi) February 23, 2024

Afua Asantewaa sit the news top long time make 1 cedi boys get am now. Them go cook am mmom — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) February 23, 2024

This is not the time to troll Afua Asantewaa. The fact that she was rejected by Guinness doesn’t call for mockery. pic.twitter.com/9fOawyEVJT — MR.LAW (@the_law_himself) February 23, 2024

????BREAKING????????????????: Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa Guinness World Record singathon record attempt falls flat!



-



“Unfortunately Afua's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon.” - @GWR ???????????? https://t.co/TgPVylXB1f pic.twitter.com/5CplcFwpzN — Ölele | DTS????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) February 23, 2024

ID/ ADG