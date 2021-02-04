Social media users react to a picture of Kwame Despite serving Sarkodie with juice

Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie being served by Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

In one of the many birthday pictures of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite that went viral, a particular one that captures the rich businessman serving Sarkodie a glass of juice has sparked public interest.

In the said photo, the renowned business mogul bent over to pour some juice for the rapper who was seated and beaming with smiles.



This attracted several comments from social media users with some describing it as a true act of humility.



“Even despite sef serve na me a, me hire single room w) Dodowa,” an individual commented.



“If you want to be great, you need to master the act of service,” said another.



“Such a rich and very humble man,” another gentleman wrote.

On the other hand, these individuals are also of the view that Despite’s act of service to Sarkodie is because he is the biggest artiste in Ghana currently:



“Sarkodie is a blessing musician in Africa because is not easy for a billionaire to do these.”



“That shows how important Sarkodie is and how selfless Despite is.”



“A child who washes his hands well dines with the elders.”



Nonetheless, the party which took place at Dr. Kwame Despite’s plush residence on February 2, 2021, saw a host of celebrities including gospel singers Yaw Asumafo, Diana Hamilton among others.

Watch the picture below and read the comments beneath it



