Social media users rise in prayer for Wendy Shay following car crash

Ghanaians have taken to social media to send prayers Wendy Shay's way following her involvement in an accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to an eyewitness report, the accident occurred on the ACP Estate and Kwabenya stretch in Accra when a tipper truck loaded with sand ran into Wendy Shay's Jeep Wrangler in the opposite direction.



"Between the ACP Junction and the Kwabenya stretch, you know the road is usually clear at night, and so the cars are usually at top speed, even though there is police presence on the road. A short distance away from the KNUST Accra Campus Junction, coming out of the valley, I saw people gathered around a car. So, I decided to park and see what was happening. Upon checking, I realized a lady was coming out of a car. She had dreadlocked hair just like Wendy Shay.



"So, I said, let me rush and see, and upon getting closer, I saw it was Wendy Shay. The Wrangler she was using has a custom registration, 'Shay.' Quickly, I got closer to her and asked her what was happening. She said she can't talk much, as she's in severe pain in the head because she hit her head on the dashboard," Deputy News Editor of UTV, Prince Obimpeh, said in a live interview on United ShowBiz.



See some social media reactions to Wendy Shay's accident below:

According to Bullet, Wendy Shay is fine and has been discharged from the hospital.

