Some celebrities are doing 'stomach' politics - Event organiser

Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie and Samini

Event organiser and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Innorvation Events, Whitney Boakye-Mensah, has said some celebrities endorse political parties during election year solely because of financial gains and not because they really support the ideology of the political parties.

Speaking in a media interview, Whitney explained that the endorsement of political parties by some celebrities is usually short-lived; and usually does not see them support the parties after the elections.



“It is when you are opposition that you get to know who your true supporters are”, she stated.



Entertainment pundit, Halifax Ansah-Addo, agrees that celebrities tend to endorse parties in power more than those in opposition because the government in power provides more resources for the celebrities.

The popular event planner explained for instance that former President John Dramani Mahama may not have enough resources to engage celebrities as compared to the incumbent.



This he believes is the reason that the former president said he will not engage politicians to endorse him ahead of the December polls. This position was however contested by blogger and entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, who said the former president’s reason for not wanting to engage celebrities has more to do with the tendencies of those endorsements breeding hatred rather than lack of funds.



The conversation about celebrity endorsements became topical after Sarkodie and Kuami released a joint song title “Happy Day”, parts of which was construed to be an endorsement of the New Patriotic Party.