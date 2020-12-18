Some lazy fashion designers can sew trousers and give you an artificially erected penis – Lutterodt

The local fashion industry was under the spotlight on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show over the weekend.

The industry has been bedeviled with many unpleasant stories, from the lack of support for the industry by successive governments and the low patronage for various local brands to unprofessionalism on the part of fashion designers.



Panelists shared their opinions on why the local fashion industry is not patronized as much as it should, and why the few that is patronized is over the top expensive as compared to other international brands.



Sharing his opinion on the issue, controversial marriage counselor and regular pundit on the show, George Lutterodt, said the many reasons why the local fashion industry is largely not patronized is because they do not take time to perfect their craft.



He said some of them are in a hurry to sew any and everything for the client such that by the time the trousers you requested which usually takes forever gets to you, the style that was chosen would not be what is delivered.



He said some of the fashion designers are so lazy they can sew trousers for you and give you an artificially erected penis.

Counselor Lutterodt said the laziness and lack of professionalism coupled with the lies they tell their clients are some of the reasons why the local fashion industry is not patronized by Ghanaians.



“You see these days when people learn how to sew, they want you to wear their brand, but what is painful is that they can waste your time in measuring you, and still waste your time making mistakes.



Apart from they not delivering right and pining dresses for you to wear on set, so irritating, from a professional person, some sew trousers for you and it looks like your penis is erect…it is so irritating. The problem is that their finishing is bad and they can lie such that if you don’t take time you will have a heart attack,” he said on the show.



