Sometimes I spend GH¢1,500 daily – Wayoosi

Kumawood actor, Wayoosi

Kumawood actor Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has shared his thoughts on the state of the Ghanaian economy under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's watch.

Narrating how it has affected his life, he noted that even though he doesn't spend a lot on fuel and food daily because he plans for them in advance, he still incurs some expenses.



He mentioned that on some occasions, he could spend up to GH¢1,500 per day. This includes the money he gives as gifts and other purchases he makes.



He lamented the impact of the economic crisis on the citizens, citing the burden of rising prices for goods and services as a clear example of the hardship they are facing.



"Frankly speaking, times are hard these days. Personally, I don't spend much on fuel because I make extra provisions for it; I just top up daily. If I stay home throughout the day, I don't spend money on food either… Sometimes when you go out, people ask for money, and I will purchase some items; at the end of the day, my total expenses could amount to GH¢1,500," he told Zionfelix during an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

Mr Logic, a popular figure in the entertainment industry, made headlines when he revealed that he could be spending up to GH¢8,000 on a daily basis.



The abysmal state of the Ghanaian economy has led some individuals to voice their grievances and blame President Akufo-Addo for his inability to turn things around.



SB/SEA