Song by Emeli Sande, Stonebwoy, Nana Rogues debuts on UK’s Official Afrobeats Chart

The collaborative effort between Stonebwoy, Emeli Sande and Nana Rogues has debuted on the Official Afrobeats chart Top 20.
‘More of You’ made its first appearance on the chart at number 5, and is the highest new entry for this week.
The chart based on sales and streams across a seven-day period, compiled by the Official Charts Company.
Nana Rogues is a UK based Ghanaian producer.
He has produced songs for the likes of Drake, Tinie Tempah, Skepta, and Wizkid.
In a previous interview, he disclosed that he decided to take the production of music serious in 2010 after an experience with celebrated producer, Pharrell Williams.
He also added that Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba is one of his influences in his music production career.
Congratulations to @emelisande who claims the highest new entry on the UK's Official Afrobeats Chart this week! More Of You with @stonebwoyb & @NanaRogues debuts at Number 5 ???? https://t.co/cMjfRF6W6X pic.twitter.com/ktGZT70QMZ— Official Charts (@officialcharts) November 1, 2020
