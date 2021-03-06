Sonnie Badu receives resolution from the State of Georgia

General overseer of the Rockhill Church, Dr. Sonnie Badu

Source: Ebo Safo TV

Leader and founder of the Rockhill Church based in Atlanta Dr. Sonnie Badu has received a resolution from the state of Georgia.

Sonnie Badu shared a photo of the resolution on his Instagram page with the caption:



“Thank you JESUS, another proclamation in the bag from the state of Georgia… it’s purple...”



Definitely, this indicates that he and his church are doing marvelously well in the States.



What is resolution in government?

A resolution is an official expression of the opinion or will of a legislative body.



The practice of submitting and voting on resolutions is a typical part of business in Congress, state legislatures, and student government associations.



