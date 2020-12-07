Sonnie Badu supports Dumelo to win

Gospel musician Sonnie Badu

The race is on and the whole of Ghana is waiting anxiously to know who the next President and Members of Parliament are going to be for the next four years.

One of the most interesting constituencies which has got the whole of Ghana talking is undoubtedly the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.



Most Ghanaians are eager to know what the outcome is going to be at that Constituency since it is a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



But the determined and never-stopping spirit of John Dumelo has won for him some admiration among Ghanaians and this seems to have brought a tight competition between the incumbent MP, Lydia Alhasan and the actor.



After some colleague actors of Mr Dumelo’s came out to throw their weight behind his opponent Lydia Alhasan, he also received massive support from other colleagues actors such as James Gardiner, Kofi Adjorlolo, Selly Galley and many others.

The newest of this endorsement came in on Monday, December 7, the Election Day, when UK-born Ghanaian singer Sonnie Badu wished him luck and expressed how proud he is of him.



He wrote: “Whiles I stay away from politics as advised by a wise man, I choose to wish this man, my brother and friend the best of luck..@johndumelo1. I am extremely proud of you…now guys hear me.. I am a national asset and I serve all Presidents, but I would love to see this man win.. I am so proud of you John.”



See the post below:



