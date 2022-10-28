‘Sounds great, I’ll do magic on it later’ – Tic on Mzbel’s ‘Asibolanga’ song

It appears that some celebrities are lowkey grooving to Mzbel’s newly released ‘Asibolanga’ banger as Ghanaian highlife singer, Tic, has given a positive review of the song.

Following the release of the much-anticipated song on October 28, 2022, scores of individuals flooded Mzbel’s comment section with compliments, and Tic’s comment was spotted among them.



He dropped a number of fire emojis in endorsement of the latest tune, and this attracted an interesting question from a fan.



The said fan requested that Tic add a verse to the already banging tune.



“You're supposed to add a touch to this song to take it to the next level.”



The ‘Kwani Kwani’ hitmaker responded in the affirmative;

“You mean like a feature or something? This song sounds great maybe later I will also do my magic in the meantime let’s enjoy it.”



However, Mzbel’s new song is believed to be a jab at her old friend and now rival, Afia Schwarzenegger.



The song’s controversial title, 'Asibolanga', is a name often used by Nana Tornado to refer to Afia after they fell out and started beefing each other on social media.



Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger have been at each other’s throats for a couple of years now.



The two have since been exposing secrets and throwing shade at each other at the least chance they get.











EB/BOG