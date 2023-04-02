Spike Lee’s description of the Ghana Movie Industry wasn't smart – James Gardiner

Actor James Gardiner

Actor James Gardiner has responded to the comments made by American filmmaker and actor, Spike Lee, that he was not aware that Ghana had a thriving film industry until he came to the country as part of the Creative Arts team that accompanied Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris to Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio, the ‘Da 5 Bloods’, the filmmaker stated that he would have loved to communicate with people in the film industry and share some trade ideas, among others.



“I did not know that there is a thriving film industry in Ghana, I know about Nigeria. And I made the point that it was publicised that I was coming and no one approached me from the film office. I would have loved to meet the people in the film industry here [in Ghana]," he said.



James Gardiner in his response to these remarks of the award-winning American movie star stated that his response was not smart, probably because he was taken aback by the question.



He added that any smart person will not state emphatically that he was not aware that the country he was in did not have a thriving industry.

James added that he felt Spike could just have been diplomatic and suggested that there were no plans to meet people in the film industry.



He further stressed that all things considered, Spike Lee’s comment can best be described as loose talk.



