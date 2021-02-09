‘Spiritual is a track made by Kings’ – KiDi

Singer Kuami Eugene, KiDi and Patoranking

Sensational Ghanaian musician KiDi has described his latest single, ‘Spiritual’ as a track made by royalty.

The musician noted that together with himself and the other artistes featured on the track, he is not in the least surprised at the success it is enjoying few days after its release.



Speaking in an interview, KiDi appreciated Ghanaians for their massive support after the release of Spiritual.



“It has been out for 3-4 days after the release of Spiritual and my mind dey bost every day. When you see me on my phone smiling, I am reading the comments about the song and I am just happy. Ghanaians are too much and people are loving the song and the streams are also doing good chale,”, he told Kojo Manuel on Y 107.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe.



Commenting on featuring Patoranking and Kuami Eugene on the track, the young artiste admitted both artistes were great individuals whom he loved to work with.



“Patoranking is an amazing artiste and way before I got into music, I had admired his work and to get him on my record was amazing. Kuami Eugene is also an amazing artiste to have on my track. To have 3 kings come together on a track, it can never go wrong”.

KiDi also praised the video director for his latest single ‘Spiritual’, Rex for an extremely good work done.



“We spent a lot on the visuals and it was a lot. The video is amazing. I hate watching myself on TV but I have watched this video over and over again. The video is too good," he said.



KiDi’s first single for 2021 titled ‘Spiritual’ has enjoyed massive streams locally and internationally. The track talks about love and how one can be taken to a whole new height in love.



