Stacy Amoateng wins RTP Personality of the Year for the second time

Stacy Amoateng receiving her plaque

Multiple award-winning media mogul Stacy Amoateng has once again been crowned Personality of the Year at the 2019/2020 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards.

The Platinum Network boss beat competition from Bernard Avle (Citi FM), Nana Aba Anamoah (GhOne TV), Afia Pokuaa (Adom FM to Okay FM), Umaru Sanda Amadu (Citi FM), Patrick Osei Agyemang (Adom TV) and Abeiku Aggrey Santana (Okay FM).



It is the second time Stacy Amoateng has won the topmost category of the scheme having earned it in 2017/2018.



The host of 'Restoration with Stacy' also won the TV Developmental Show Host of the Year, walking home with two awards over the weekend.



"It has always been you Elohim. You always make a way. When my back is against the wall and it looks as if it was over. Thanks to God Almighty for His constant love and favour," she said in a post that also acknowledged the love and support from family, fans and crew.



This year's edition of the RTP Awards was held at Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

The scheme which is in its 10th year is designed to celebrate radio and television personalities who have excelled in the respective fields in the year under review.



Stacy has so far bagged six awards this year. A week ago, she was adjudged Woman of the Year at the Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards. In late October, she won the Super Woman of the Year category at the Women Choice Awards Africa. Prior to this, she received an honorary award at the Humanitarian Awards Ghana and Most Outstanding Female Personality award at the Pan-African Heroes Awards.



