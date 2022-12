Kati G

Source: Kati G

Is it advisable to date a virgin in this day and age?

Is maintaining one's virginity in this era for the better? Or does it have bad sides?



In this episode, Steamy Nights host, Kati G, takes testimonies from experts who have gathered experience in dating virgins to offer the audience a glimpse of what it entails.



For brand new episodes, visit Kati G on social media (@katigofficial) for more announcements.

Watch the video below: