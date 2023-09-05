Step away from retrieving my money from MenzGold - Bullgod receives Access Card

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson also known as Bulldog

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has expressed hopes of retreiving his locked up cash from embattled gold dealership firm, MenzGold.

In a Facebook post dated September 4, 2023; the artiste manager said he was close to getting back his locked up investment.



He shared a photo of a MenzGold package he had received. He captioned his post: "Just got my Menzgold Transaction Verification Access Card — I am a step away from retrieving my investments from Menzgold."



His post comes days after he mounted a defence for the MenzGold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah, alias NAM1, in a Facebook post where he charged government to deal with appointees who are amassing wealth because NAM1 was doing all it takes to repay customers.



MenzGold abandons paid verification card initiative



Embattled gold dealership company MenzGold last month announced the cancellation of a paid customer validation process in its efforts to facilitate the processing of payments for its aggrieved customers.

In a press release dated August 20, the company announced that it was abandoning the plan that requested GH¢650 from customers for an Access Card to know exactly how much the company owed them.



It read in part: “Following concerns by some well-meaning Ghanaians and an extensive engagement with stakeholders with respect to our 18th August, 2023 press release, we have resolved as follows;



“That Menzgold would cease the production and printing of the PVC Digital Access Cards, which imposes cost burden and shall resort to the printing of the PIN Codes only, for onwards distribution at no cost."



Weeks on, GhanaWeb has sighted a copy of how the said card looks like, after Bullgod, a music executive and investor in Menzgold shared his copy on Facebook.



See his post below:





