Stepping down from my own company was a sacrifice I had to make - Baba Sadiq

Former CEO of 3Music, Baba Sadiq

Former CEO of 3Music Networks Abdullai Abu Sadiq, also known as Baba Sadiq, has stated that it was a sacrifice for him to leave his executive position and enter politics as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Okaikwei Constituency.

In 2022, Baba Sadiq announced his political debut, accepting the role of NDC parliamentary candidate in the Okaikwei Central Constituency.



During a recent interview on the Happy Morning Show, Baba Sadiq emphasized that his decision to fully commit to politics was driven by his belief that sacrifices are an integral part of true leadership.



He stated, "Stepping down from my own company was a sacrifice, signifying my unwavering commitment to the objective I have set out to achieve."



Discussing his political journey, Baba Sadiq highlighted the substantial effort and determination required to embark on this new path.



He revealed, "It took months of hard work, convincing the people, and canvassing votes across the constituency and its various branches."

Baba Sadiq expressed his determination to convey the message of "New Hope for Okaikwei Central" to party delegates, recognizing that their acceptance is crucial for gaining broader support from the constituency.



He explained, "The idea is that if the party delegates don't accept us, it becomes challenging for the entire constituency to embrace our vision."



Acknowledging his diverse background, Baba Sadiq underscored the unique perspective and valuable skills he brings to the table, particularly in communication, research, and effectively conveying the vision to the people.



He acknowledged the significant effort, strategic planning, sleepless nights, and engagement with the party delegates that went into his campaign.



