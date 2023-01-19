'Stir It Up', a song Bob Marley originally wrote for his beloved wife Rita

Bob and Rita Marley on their wedding day

Ghanaian musician lovers have congratulated rapper Sarkodie for the honour of featuring on the re-make of one of Bob Marley's classic songs with The Wailers titled 'Stir It Up'.

On Friday, January 20, 2023, the world will be blessed with the new tune.



According to Sarkodie, this is "definitely one of the highest moments in my career/life...such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the Gong," parts of a post made by Bob Marley's Instagram page read.



In excerpts of the remark, Sarkodie rapped in his native language, Asante Twi.



Jamaican music great, Bob Marley in 1967, penned down 'Stir It Up', a song he wrote for his beloved wife, Rita Marley, a year after their union.



Bob who was burning in the flames of passion captured his emotions in the lyrics that goes: "It’s been a long long time since I’ve got you on my mind. And now you are here. I say it’s so clear. To see what we can do, baby, just me and you. Come on and stir it up. Little darling, stir it up. Come on baby come on and stir it up, little darling, stir it up."

Bob and Rita were married for 15 years until the reggae legends' demise on May 11, 1981.



It is quite interesting to note that a Ghanaian musician was chosen to feature on Bob Marley & The Wailers 'Stir It Up' considering the love Rita Marley has for this West African state.



Rita has lived in Ghana for over two decades. Her iconic residence is located in Aburi, Eastern Region.



Now a Ghanaian citizen, Rita adopted the name, Nana Afua Abodea.



Rita Marley is a Jamaican singer born in Cuba. She shares two children-Cedella Marley and Ziggy Marley with her late husband.

'Stir It Up' is featured on the 'Catch A Fire' album by The Wailers, a project which was produced by Bob Marley and Chris Blackwell.









