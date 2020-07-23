Stonebwoy announces remix of ‘Good Morning’ featuring Sarkodie

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Stonebwoy has announced the first official remix of one of his song on Anloga Junction album.
The dancehall artiste announced he will be dropping the remix of ‘Good Morning’ on Friday, July 24, 2020. The remix features Sarkodie and German rapper Kelvyn Colt.
The original song which featured Chivv and Spanker was released in May. It is on the internationally-acclaimed Anloga Junction album.
The album has racked up impressive numbers on streaming websites. Recently it clocked 20 million streams on Audiomack, making Stonebwoy the first Ghanaian artiste to achieve that.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Songs like 'Putuu' cannot win Grammy awards – Blogger Pedewan
- Mr Logic tears Riddim Boss into pieces for saying Stonebwoy’s 'Putuu' is trash, cheap
- Stonebwoy’s Putuu is trash – Popular music producer
- You can kill yourselves, I don’t care – Yaa Pono to Stonebwoy, Kelvynboy
- Gibberish lyrics: Patapaa offers to teach Stonebwoy how to do it better
- Read all related articles