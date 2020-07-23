Music

Stonebwoy announces remix of ‘Good Morning’ featuring Sarkodie

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy and rapper Sarkodie

Stonebwoy has announced the first official remix of one of his song on Anloga Junction album.

The dancehall artiste announced he will be dropping the remix of ‘Good Morning’ on Friday, July 24, 2020. The remix features Sarkodie and German rapper Kelvyn Colt.



The original song which featured Chivv and Spanker was released in May. It is on the internationally-acclaimed Anloga Junction album.

The album has racked up impressive numbers on streaming websites. Recently it clocked 20 million streams on Audiomack, making Stonebwoy the first Ghanaian artiste to achieve that.

