Stonebwoy attacked over Meek Mill’s Jubilee House music video comment

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has had his own share of trolls after he shared a reaction under Meek Mill’s post, that announced his video shoot at the Jubilee House.
Meek Mill has since been subjected to wild criticisms from Ghanaians after the video went viral on social media.
In the said video, the American rapper was spotted at different locations at the Jubilee House, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall, at a point positioned behind the presidential podium, and later in a sitting area rapping.
This situation has been deemed appalling by a wide section of Ghanaians including celebrities like Beverly Afaglo, Baba Sadiq, Cookietee, A Plus, and others.
Some individuals have also cited moral and security grounds for which such an act should not have been condoned.
But the aggression was transferred to Stonebwoy, whose fire emojis were spotted under Meek Mill’s post.
The Dancehall artiste has since incurred the wrath of Ghanaians as they have perceived his reaction as an indirect support to Meek Mill’s act.
Read the reactions below:
Efo @stonebwoy dropped two fire emojis under @MeekMill ‘s “Presidential Villa” video on IG. Me I don’t know the meaning of ???????? oo. Is he saying fire bon Meek Mill? ????????????. Today I’m sleeping in the comment section of that video. pic.twitter.com/ilVpi934Em— Kwame Dadzie (@Kwamedadziegh) January 8, 2023
Meek Mill dey disrespect we like this wey Stonebwoy too go drop fire emojis for the video under, Efo has no shame.— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) January 8, 2023
Meek Mill really disrespect Ghana ???????? I don’t know why Stonebwoy too go drop fire emoji or he dey seek for feature— Mr.Shaibu (@hushtag_shaibu) January 8, 2023
Seriously meek mill disrespect Ghana paaa oo, Stonebwoy too go drop fire emoji. Hmm we get long way to go chale— DEAN OF STUDENTS (@joshuakaku01) January 8, 2023
Stonebwoy always dey do body put put. He go comment fire emoji’s for Meek Mill ein video under ????????♂️.— Damn Sexy???????????????????????? (@Bra_Abele) January 9, 2023
Stonebwoy ein level of ahoshesh3 when he sees foreign artists de3, even the upcoming musicians for Ghana here no dey come close oo ei ???????? See as he go comment '????????' under Meek Mill's post smh pic.twitter.com/2UbWSdomeR— Kasoa Legend???????????????????? (@NoMistake_) January 9, 2023
???? Stonebwoy is under some nonsense social media posts with ???????? or ????
He was always tweeting ???????? under NAM1’s posts— YKGH (@YouKnowGhana) January 9, 2023
Under Meek Mill’s jubilee house music video he posted ????
Does he even read the post or watch the videos first? https://t.co/qmoKepBEuw
EB/BB
- Why Meek Mill is trending in Ghana
- Meek Mill trends after dropping footage of video shot at Jubilee House
- Watch the viral Meek Mill video that Ghanaians are fuming over
- 'The height of desecration' - NDC man slams Akufo-Addo over Meek Mill's Jubilee House video
- Meek Mill deletes promo of music video containing Jubilee House footage
- Read all related articles