Stonebwoy attacked over Meek Mill’s Jubilee House music video comment

Stonebwoy Locs.png Dance Hall musician, Stonebwoy

Mon, 9 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has had his own share of trolls after he shared a reaction under Meek Mill’s post, that announced his video shoot at the Jubilee House.

Meek Mill has since been subjected to wild criticisms from Ghanaians after the video went viral on social media.

In the said video, the American rapper was spotted at different locations at the Jubilee House, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall, at a point positioned behind the presidential podium, and later in a sitting area rapping.

This situation has been deemed appalling by a wide section of Ghanaians including celebrities like Beverly Afaglo, Baba Sadiq, Cookietee, A Plus, and others.

Some individuals have also cited moral and security grounds for which such an act should not have been condoned.

But the aggression was transferred to Stonebwoy, whose fire emojis were spotted under Meek Mill’s post.

The Dancehall artiste has since incurred the wrath of Ghanaians as they have perceived his reaction as an indirect support to Meek Mill’s act.

Read the reactions below:















EB/BB
