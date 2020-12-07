Stonebwoy commends Ashaiman voters for comportment

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has commended the people of Lebanon Zone 2 in the Ashaiman Constituency for comporting themselves while casting their ballots on Monday, December 7.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the smooth electoral process and further applauded the Electoral Commission for it, after casting his vote.



He revealed that the bad notion people have about Ashaiman residents is not what is being displayed at the polling station.



Stonebwoy had further asked all eligible voters who were yet to cast their votes to do so before polls ended at 5:00 pm.

“Tell all your friends to come and vote because it is everyone’s responsibility to vote. And support whoever that wins and not sabotage anyone because the work is for Ghana,” he said.



