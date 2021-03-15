Stonebwoy disappoints Samini by turning down his ‘beef’ invitation

Stonebwoy has declined to engage in a tweeter banter with his godfather, Samini

While Nigerian artistes are celebrating the success of their colleagues in the 63rd Grammy Awards, Ghanaian artistes seem to be on each other’s throat over the matter.

So serious is the Ghanaian reaction that it has led reggae dancehall veteran, Samini to rope his godson, Stonebwoy into a beef which the latter has gently declined to engage.



It all started with a tweet from Stonebwoy acknowledging Nigerian artists for “their Constant efforts in Holding the Mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment On The Global Scene” and in the same tweet, he subtly criticized Ghanain artist for failing to emulate same.



“with all due respect let all other African nations give it up for Nigeria. For their constant efforts in holding the mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment on the global scene. Congrats for holding it down at the grammys.. As for Ghana, smh I’ll be back..”



In a quick response, Samini took exception to Stonebwoy’s comment accusing him and other Ghanaian artists of being disrespectful towards him.

“Ghana will be ok if we begin to keep it 100% with each other as artists my gee. It starts from being honest and calling a spade a spade. Do you think they disrespect Idibia like you disrespect Samini? #yearoftruth. before you give extra fake fans to Nigeria #checkyourself faker,” Samini wrote.



Stonebwoy sensing an agenda by his godfather to court him into beefing with him tweeted back saying “no disrespect, you just finished a Twitter beef with Shatta is it my turn now?? We know each other personally I cannot do this with you on social media..” Stonebwoy tweeted.



