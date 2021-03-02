Stonebwoy featured on lead song off Etana’s upcoming album

Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy, is featured on the lead single off the upcoming album of Etana, the Grammy-nominated Jamaican singer.

Titled ‘Proppa,’ the song will be available on the latter’s eighth studio album set to be released later this year via her Freemind Music imprint.



‘Etana’ blends elements of dancehall and Afrobeats.



“But cherish me just like Baby Oh Oh Oh/ and I’ll call you Pappa/ If you want to be my lova/ So come at me, come at me Proppa,” sings Etana.



“I’m an African King in this place O/ Jamaican girl you be my taste Oh/ See I got a big place O/ Only you gon fit to fill up the space Oh/ Mek a give you lovin weh nobody gon fit to replace Oh,” responds Stonebwoy.



Etana was previously a background vocalist for the likes of reggae star, Richie Spice.

She has since released a number of Billboard Reggae chart-topping albums.



Her upcoming album features “several international collaborations with various reggae and Afrobeats artists,” per a statement.



Watch the video below:



