Stonebwoy grabs movie role

Wed, 11 Nov 2020 Source: Zionfelix
Ghanaian musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the music scene as Stonebwoy, has landed a movie role.
The Burniton Music boss has been featured in Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win’s latest TV series ‘Cocoa Season’.
In a video available to Zionfelix.net from the set, Stonebwoy played a role as the son of Lil Win.
He told his father (Lil Win) how people have been welcoming him after he went back to their hometown.
Stonebwoy narrated how a lady hugged him and introduced him to her mother as a popular musician in Ghana.
Watch the video below:
Source: Zionfelix
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- ‘Don’t criticize me if you don’t even have a passport’ – Stonebwoy fires critics
- I don’t miss Stonebwoy, I’m not sure he misses me either – Kelvyn Boy
- Stonebwoy begs for reduction in $150 coronavirus test fees at Airport
- Don’t vote for me – Stonebwoy tells fans
- Song by Emeli Sande, Stonebwoy, Nana Rogues debuts on UK’s Official Afrobeats Chart
- Read all related articles