Stonebwoy grabs movie role

Wed, 11 Nov 2020 Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the music scene as Stonebwoy, has landed a movie role.

The Burniton Music boss has been featured in Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win’s latest TV series ‘Cocoa Season’.

In a video available to Zionfelix.net from the set, Stonebwoy played a role as the son of Lil Win.

He told his father (Lil Win) how people have been welcoming him after he went back to their hometown.

Stonebwoy narrated how a lady hugged him and introduced him to her mother as a popular musician in Ghana.

