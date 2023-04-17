Stonebwoy hails the people of Volta Region, trumpets upcoming album

Stonebwoy was in Ho, Volta Region, to perform at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Xperience Concert, which he described as an honour to connect with his root.

The award-winning dancehall artiste, who is a proud native of the region, received a resounding welcome from his people, who stormed the Ho Sports Stadium on Saturday, April 15.



"I have been waiting to do this every moment. I am a Volta boy...we are one people and so I am happy every time I get the opportunity to come home. I wish to come back every time I am called," Stonebwoy told GhanaWeb's Doreen Abanema Abayaa in an interview.



He again hinted about the quality of work on his upcoming album, 5th Dimension, set to be released on April 28.



Stonebwoy took the opportunity to appreciate the support from music lovers who have been promoting his projects all these years.



"The new album is coming, and I can't wait for you to hear what kind of fire we have on the album...I love everyone who flew into Ho to see me perform. You guys should keep an eye on us as we push the flag of Ghana high. I appreciate you guys very much," he told fans.

The popular musician is looking forward to winning the ultimate 'Artiste of the Year' title at this year's VGMA, slated for May 6.







Contact GhanaWeb to advertise your product or services







OPD/OGB