Stonebwoy spotted with American icon Jordin Sparks

Stonebwoy spotted with Jordin Sparks

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has connected with Hollywood star, Jordin Sparks, during his visit to the United States of America.

This comes after he granted an interview on the BreakFast Club Show in America, where he spoke about his music and personal life.



In a video posted on Twitter by one Denniz, it captured the dancehall performer and the American female composer having a hearty chat.



Jordin Spark's body language seemed to indicate that she was happy to see the "Activate" artiste, wearing a blue hoodie, at an event that was arranged for her.



Although it is impossible to know whether the artiste intends to collaborate with the Hollywood celebrity or not, their meeting has triggered conversations online.



Netizens are curious to know the reason for Stonebwoy's meeting with Jordin.



Meanwhile, on January 31, 2023, the award-winning dancehall musician, shared his thoughts on why Nigerian artistes are more successful than Ghanaians on the BreakFast Club Show in America.

He disclosed that the success of Nigerian singers is largely due to the size of their country.



According to him, Ghanaian musicians have just recently signed deals with major record labels like Sony and Universal Music, in an attempt to keep up with Nigerians.











ADA/BOG