Stonebwoy vigorously 'grinds' Efya in public

Stonebwoy vigorously grinding Efya at the Activate Party

Burniton Music boss, Stonebwoy and Davido successfully put together their ‘Activate Concert’ which was totally sold out, despite the high ticket rates.

So far, a lot of photos and videos from the successful concert have made their way online and social media folks have been happily reacting to them.



One of those videos, which is causing a lot of stir online captures Stonebwoy seriously 'grinding' the backside of multiple award-winning singer, Efya at the concert while his wife, Dr. Louisa looked on.



In the videos seen online, Stonebwoy who was performing his viral hit song dubbed “Mightylele” didn’t hesitate to grab Efya by the waist and grind her after he caught saw her twerking to the song.

Efya, who was obviously enjoying her time at the concert, bent down with her backside hanging in the air whiles Stonebwoy was also seriously grinding it.



