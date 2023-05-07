2
Entertainment

Stonebwoy warms hearts as he sneaks behind Black Sherif to steal a hug

Blacko And Stonebwoy Stonebwoy shares hug with Black Sherif

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy stole the VGMA with a heartwarming moment with Black Sherif when a video of the two popped up online.

As seen in the video shared on social media, the "Gidigba" artiste was greeting some notable personalities, including Cheddar and Wode Maya, when he spotted Black Sherif.

Stonebwoy paused as if to think of a prank and then tapped Black Sherif's shoulder, followed by a warm hug between the two artistes.

After the warm embrace, Stonebwoy whispered something into Black Sherif's ear, and the two artistes, who were both nominated for the 'Artiste of the Year' category, laughed heartily before Stonebwoy went to find his seat.

The heartwarming moment between Stonebwoy and Black Sherif at the VGMA event has warmed the hearts of many, with fans and followers of the two artistes expressing their admirations for the camaraderie and support shown between them.

