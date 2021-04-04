Stonebwoy welcomes Ohemaa Woyeje to the Reggae dancehall fraternity

Dancehall icon Livingstone Etse Satekla known by the stage name Stonebwoy has warmly welcomed versatile Radio and Television personality, DJ Ohemaa Woyeje into the Reggae dancehall fraternity as an artiste with an encouraging comment he posted on his Instagram story yesterday captured by attractive Mustapha.
The Angel FM mid-morning show host released her first hit single titled “Jungle Hunt” featuring Jamaica’s K Genius which is making waves around the world.
Popular figures have been jamming to the tune which has enjoyed massive airplay and remarkable ratings so far.
Ohemaa Woyeje is the latest sensation to the Reggae dancehall genre in Ghana.
She has since the release of her song received some accolades from industry players and Ghanaians in general for her versatility and creativity.
- Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, others win 2021 Global Music Awards Africa
- Rasta schoolboys saga: Stonebwoy thanks GES for intervention
- Social media users blast Samini for attacks on Stonebwoy
- Such disrespect, how dare you! – Prince David Osei responds to attacks on Ghanaian artistes over Grammys
- Samini and Stonebwoy ‘destroy’ each other on Twitter again
- Read all related articles