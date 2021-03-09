Stonekid shares video for ‘Money’

Ghanaian artiste, Stonekid has released the official video for his song ‘Money'.

The song is about how being the firstborn of his parents comes with responsibilities that require him to make money to execute these responsibilities.



Stonekid is steadily hustling and praying with the hope that one day his sacrifices will pay off. When he eventually attains success, he is going to elevate his entire family to a level where they will be comfortable.



‘Money’ was produced by Deelaw Beatz.

Watch video below:



