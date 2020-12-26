Stop campaigning for political parties, do more peace songs - Paapa Wastik to musicians

Paapa Wastik, Ghanaian international Reggae act

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Ghanaian international Reggae act is Paapa Wastik is urging Ghanaian musicians to do more peace songs rather than running after politicians and campaigning for them.

“I expected to see a lot of peace songs this year especially as we voted on Monday, December 7 but all I see is musicians running after politicians composing songs for political parties instead of giving us peace songs” he said.



According to Paapa Wastik, musicians have a powerful tool which is their voice.



“A lot of people listen to musicians when they talk and I expected musicians to compose very nice peaceful songs to Ghanaians and advise anyone who intends causing chaos as this election to desist from it”



“They won’t do that but rather jump on political platforms and support `political parties,” he said.



In this vain, Paapa Wastic is out with a peaceful song titled Yenbom and it talks about unity in Africa especially Ghana as one of the peaceful countries in the world.

The song also talks about the fact that Ghana has to be our number one priority no matter our political differences.



Paapa Wastik has been around for two decades and has shared stages with most of the international Reggae artists like Luciano, Sizzla Kalonji, Capleton, Damian Marley, Junior Reid, The Itals, The Abbysinians, Fantan Mojah and many others.



Some of his song are Home Sweet Home, Makomamu Hemaa and Fire Burn Dem .



Paapa Wastik is also a philanthropist whom over the past thirteen years has been working through his Foundation to support underprivileged school children in rural Ghana by empowering them with various school materials and tools and a micro scholarship program for students in the basic schools.

