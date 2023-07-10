Stop everything and be a good boy - Kwame Sefa Kayi tells Sarkodie

Renowned media personality Kwame Sefa Kayi

Renowned media personality Kwame Sefa Kayi has extended his warm wishes to Ghanaian rap sensation Sarkodie on the occasion of his birthday.

In a shoutout on Peace FM, the well-respected figure in the media industry used his platform to convey a special message to the rap king and acknowledged his talent while also urging him to adopt a more positive approach to his music.



"So King Sark, wherever you are, Happy birthday to you, and be a good boy," expressed Kwame Sefa Kai with genuine affection.



He implored Sarkodie to refrain from releasing rap songs that involve dissing other individuals. While artistic expression is important, it is equally essential to promote unity and respect within the industry.



Additionally, Kwame Sefa Kai touched upon Sarkodie's distinctive beard, playfully remarking, "Your beard is like something I don't know."



The media personality went a step further by addressing the ongoing rift between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson.



Kwame Sefa Kai earnestly appealed to Sarkodie to let go of any animosity or disagreements he may have with the talented actress.

"One love. Happy birthday to you, Sarkodie, and as I said, stop everything. If you don't know, and you make a song and mention my name, you will see what I will do to you," emphasized Kai.



The controversy stems from Yvonne Nelson's memoir, 'I am not Yvonne Nelson,' in which she candidly shares her challenges and experiences while searching for self-identity as a young woman.



One of the revelations in the book includes Yvonne's claim that Sarkodie impregnated her but refused to take responsibility, resulting in an abortion.



In response, Sarkodie released a diss track titled 'Try Me,' which contained derogatory and offensive remarks, including slut-shaming directed towards Yvonne Nelson.





ADA/WA

You can also watch the latest episode of E-Forum below.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







