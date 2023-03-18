'Stop harassing me over my breast' - Actress cries out

Popular Nigerian actress, Destiny Etiko

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has lamented about being abused online as a result of the size of her breasts.

The actress stated in a video she shared on Instagram that she had gotten several unpleasant remarks from people advising her to get a breast reduction.



Destiny, however, ordered her critics to stay out of her business while questioning why they were worried about her breasts.



To her, their advice is unsolicited.



The actress stressed that her breasts are natural in response to allegations that she had had breast implants.



Check out the video and comments below:





patrick_mary313: "Sis ooooooo, sis, God will continue to bless you for me, God bless you now and forever, you see why I dont joke with you, I no carry you play.. I love you, i love you, i literally cried watching this.."



phionahnirah: "Dats yy she's blessed kos she always happy for her friends' success ad she likes promoting their businesses DD God will continue to bless ad those who hate may God rense their hearts Amen "



officialbblessingce: "My doll no dey stress urself. Go drink life beer"



ohhnyii: "You actually took me on a beautiful journey in the first 60 seconds, the ride was getting interesting, I even bought popcorn on the way then maryponlinestore hit our Benz at the back"



eveesin: "Des ooooooooooo"