Stop making big breasts, buttocks look more graceful than academics - Blogger jabs MzBel, Tracy Boakye

Ghanaians in the last few days have descended heavily on actress Tracy Boakye and songstress MzBel over their constant attacks on each other on social media.

Tracy, also a film producer in several live videos on Instagram threw caution to the wind and used vulgar and unprintable words against MzBel.



The actress who revealed that she's dating a man the musician used to date, boasted of acquiring several properties at a very young age, something MzBel hasn't been able to achieve even with her musical career.



But MzBel insists Tracy is not her level and she will never date the same man with the actress.



Reacting to the clash on Bloggers' Forum on GhanaWeb TV, Vida Adutwumwaa, a columnist lashed out at the two for disgracing women.



According to her, the two 'famed' people who have huge followings on social media are now creating the perception that having big buttocks and breasts is better than striving for academic excellence.



"That rant on both sides is shameful, disgusting, distasteful, a sheer display of stupidity. So we have gotten someone's husband and he has purchased a car and house for us. So right now, if you live at East Legon, you are the wisest, and most enterprising girl in Ghana. You are part of the reasons children now don't want to invest in education because they think having a big ass has more value than a degree," she told host of the show, Bernice Owusuwaa.

Vida Adutwumwaa charged the two celebrities to be good examples to the younger generation.



Reiterated her earlier point, she said, "Stop making big breast, buttocks look like it is something more graceful than academics. We beg you, we have young girls at home... MzBel give a good a counsel and direct a good path for the young girls to follow suit. Tracy Boakye have the fear of God and stop the stupidity."



Meanwhile, Tracy has rendered an apology to her followers on social media.



Watch the full video below:





