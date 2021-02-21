Stop tearing & destroying credible awards schemes - Ricky

A Board Member of 3Music Awards, Ricky, has bemoaned attempts by some critics and tear and destroy initiatives meant to help transform and grow the music industry.

Appearing on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said some top musicians think they are untouchable and relevant because of their fan base.



He said it would be prudent for musicians to understand that the industry is an eco-system and the industry does not end with them.



He told host DJ Slash that musicians should learn to engage with organizers of awards schemes when they have a challenge instead of sitting on social media and attack the integrity and reputation of people.



He suggested there is a need for respect and for people to be responsible in their utterances.

On his part, a researcher at the scheme Andrew Nana Ofori said the scheme works on its own terms and should not be measured with other schemes.



He explained that the scheme has its own terms and conditions they work with and if critics do not under what they do, they should ask for an explanation.



He advised musicians to work with the right professionals to push their career to the top.



He said artiste management is a serious business and only persons with the needed skills should be employed to manage artiste.