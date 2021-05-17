Stop the unnecessary visits to Chief Imam’s residence – Nana Romeo blasts Ghanaians

*According to Nana Romeo, rampant visits to the Chief Imam’s home must cease

* The doors of the Chief Imam must not be opened to just anyone



Popular radio presenter, Nana Romeo has described as ‘unpleasant’ the constant visits to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu’s house in recent times.



To him, it is of a major concern how most Ghanaians especially celebrities throng the Chief Imam’s residence ‘unnecessarily’ or in most cases, just to take pictures.



According to ClassFM presenter, the fact that the Chief Imam plays a ‘fatherly role’ to all Ghanaians doesn’t imply that he should be receiving any and everyone at anytime.



“People visit the Chief Imam every day for no special reason. Mostly just to take pictures with him. Currently if you’re searching for an elderly person who’s image is all over social media, then it’s the Chief Imam and it’s bad,” he fumed during his radio show on May 14, 2021, monitored by GhanaWeb.

“It’s about time that his advisors and the people surrounding him enact laws to regulate such practices. It is really getting out of hand. Sometimes you can tell from the pictures that the man is tired but he had no option. He is grown and therefore needs some rest,” he added.



It can be recalled that the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger, Shatta Michy, Kuami Eugene, Efia Odo and many others have paid individual visits to the Chief Imam, specifically to celebrate their birthdays.



The recent to join the tall list of celebrities who have visited the 102-year-old cleric is ‘repented fetish priestess’ Nana Agradaa and Mmebusem, Ghana's self-acclaimed Jesus Christ.



