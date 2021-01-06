Stormzy, Yaw Tog, Kwesi Arthur visit Manhyia Palace ahead of ‘SORE” remix video shoot

Ghanaian-British rapper, Stormzy visited Manhya Palace in Kumasi this week.

The palace is the seat of the Asantehene of Asanteman, as well as his official residence.



He was joined by Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog, Eddie Kadi, Ko-Jo Cue and members of his team. The visit preceded the shooting of the official video for ‘SORE’ remix.



In the early hours of Friday, January 1, 2021, the 2020 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist winner joined the Kumerican star to preview a remix of the song at the UPP Festival.

The original song debuted at number 92 on Muse Bangers of the Year 2020 – a multi-platform music initiative instituted to highlight the songs that dominated the Ghanaian radio landscape for the year 2020.



Watch the video below;



