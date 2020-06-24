Entertainment

Stowaway return was my first time in a flight - Too Much

Ibrahim Idris popularly known as Too Much of Junka town fame has said that his first time in a flight was his stowaway return.

The actor cum musician's comic series Junka town became huge all over the country with the Tarkoradi Fante ghetto lifestyle.



Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Kingdomplus FM, the actor narrated the journey before and after stowaway and his first-time experience in the flight that brought him back to Ghana after being caught in the ship.



“After we were caught in the ship over our 14 days in the ship, they took us for court trials so many times but we couldn’t make it to stay in Europe. So the court gave the mantle to return us back to our various countries and I really enjoyed the flight, the food, the drinks and the funny things I didn’t hear the English they were speaking because I was sad…” he said.

Too much as we all know is into music as well and he is out with a new one “Handbag”.



