Strongman fufu pounding saga: Don't hurt the brand that feeds many - Manager begs media

Strongman Burner (in spectacles) at a media interview

Muhammed Muhi-Deen, manager of Ghanaian rap sensation Strongman Burner, has appealed to the media not to give airtime to pundits who seek to destroy hard-earned brands of celebrities.

His call to the media comes after one radio pundit by name Ruthy Mummie, alleged that Strongman used to pound fufu for Sarkodie during his contract with Sarkcess Music.



The manager was of the view that such speculations could destroy the brand that Strongman Burner has been building for over ten years.



He told Doctar Cann on the ‘Showbiz Xtra’ show: “If you go on the internet and you google Strongman, because those are the latest stories, those are the only things that come out for the brand.



Today, if someone wants to work with us and he or she googles us only to discover that Strongman was pounding Fufu for Sarkodie, the impression will be that we are not serious”.

“The work we are doing is what feeds us. This is what Strongman does to feed his family. Our team also feeds from the thriving of his brand. So why would you want to destroy the brand that feeds all these people with your speculations?”, he added.



Muhammed urged the media to focus on positive angles that will push brands rather than tear them down.



Entertainment critic, Ruthy Mummie, in an appearance on a Kumasi-based radio station on Saturday, 24th April 2021, revealed that Strongman used to pound Fufu for Sarkodie’s family in his days at SarkCess Music.



She said that this arrangement was outside the scope of Strongman’s contract and could have caused the rift between the two.