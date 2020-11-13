Strongman goes ‘Flawless’

Source: Strong Empire, Contributor

Rapper Strongman hits hard on this next installation of the 10 am album titled ‘Flawless’; video directed by Prince Dovlo.

The 'Pilolo' hitmaker seems to have the best year of his career with hits after hits this year notwithstanding the pandemic.



With 4 singles preciously released, 'Flawless' comes as the 5th off his yet-to-be-released highly anticipated 10 am album which is scheduled for release on November 13.



With a cameo from his daughter Simona, 'Flawless' is a hard-hitting hip hop seeing Strongman in his usual elements delivering fiercely with puns and punchlines and some subliminal messages coming along.

Production credit goes to Gee Mixx.





