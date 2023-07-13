Students were overwhelmingly silent when I first walked into class to lecture them - Adjetey Anang

Actor, Adjetey Anang

In his captivating memoir, titled 'A Story of Faith, Imperfections, and Resilience,' Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang vividly recounted his first experience as a lecturer.

Reflecting on this memorable incident, he expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to engage with young minds within a classroom setting.



"As I stepped into the lecture room, I could feel the palpable excitement. I was deeply grateful for the chance to make a difference in their lives, no matter how small," he recalled.



Adjetey Anang said he soon noticed an intriguing phenomenon unfolding before him as he stood before the classroom.



"What struck me the most was the overwhelming silence that greeted my presence," he shared.



Recognizing his students' awe and potential intimidation due to his reputation as an actor, he said he quickly understood that this made it difficult for them to express themselves freely or pose questions.

Determined to bridge the gap and create a conducive learning environment, he said he made a conscious effort to connect with his students.



"I knew I had to find a way to engage with them, to put them at ease. I had to meet them at their level and establish a friendly rapport," he emphasized.



He added, in the book, that this approach did not only alleviate the tension, but it also cultivated stronger relationships between him and his students.



The lecture room transformed into a space for dynamic interactions and vibrant exchanges of ideas, he wrote.



"I cherished the opportunity to learn from these young minds. Discovering and appreciating the diverse range of thoughts and opinions life had to offer was truly fascinating," he acknowledged, highlighting the delight he found in their fresh perspectives.

Adjetey Anang humbly admitted that he, too, learned valuable lessons from his students.



"I must say, I certainly learned a thing or two from them!" he confessed, recognizing the enriching experience of being a teacher.



Understanding the role of a teacher as an inspiration, Adjetey Anang described his desire for his students to emulate and surpass him.



Drawing from his journey, he said he encouraged them to strive harder and exceed his achievements.



"I had personally experienced the transition from theory to practice, and so I made it my mission to motivate my students to surpass my own accomplishments. They had the advantage of witnessing me actively pursue my passions!" he said.

In his memoir, Adjetey Anang beautifully captured the profound impact of his teaching experience, emphasizing the importance of connection, learning from one another, and empowering the next generation to reach new heights.



ADA/AE



