Submissiveness doesn’t mean be a doormat - Beauty queen advises

Miss Silver Africa Diaspora, Miriam Ajasa

Miss Silver Africa Diaspora, Miriam Ajasa has advised women to understand the concept of submissiveness so that they are not controlled by their partners.

Interviewed on eTV Ghana’s award-winning Girl Vibes show hosted by Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess, she stated that respect and submissiveness are two different things and the fact that a woman is respectful to her partner does not mean that she must be fully submissive to the extent she is treated ‘like a doormat’.



Miriam posited that respect is reciprocal, hence, the level of respect that a woman gives in a relationship is exactly what she must receive, and her submissiveness should not be a reason to disrespect her in any way.

“Submissiveness is not all about ‘being like a doormat’. You need to have a say. If your man does something that you don’t like, you need to be able to tell him so that you both sit down and talk about it”, the beauty queen said.